Catherine Zeta-Jones Introduces Family's New Puppy Following the Loss of Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is gleefully showing off her family's adorable new puppy, Taylor.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a super cute video of the precious pup, set to a rendition of the famous children's song, "Teddy Bears' Picnic."

"Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world. 💕" Zeta-Jones captioned the clip, which shows the puppy's play area and includes several snapshots of the family's furry new friend.

Zeta-Jones also confirmed, in response to a fan's question about the breed, that Taylor is a Maltipoo, which is a cross between a Maltese and a Miniature Poodle.

This heartwarming introduction to the family's new canine companion comes just a few days after her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, died at the age of 103.

The three-time Oscar nominee and silver screen legend passed on Feb. 5, and there was an outpouring of love and tributes honoring his life and legacy from some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including his son, Michael Dougas, and Zeta-Jones herself.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her giving the legendary actor a kiss on the cheek.

On Friday, Kirk was laid to rest at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles.

Watch the video below for more on the late actor's life and legacy.

