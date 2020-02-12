45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

45ºF

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Got 'So Nervous' Around Beyoncé at Her Oscars After-Party

Liz Calvario‍

Tags: Celebrity News
photo

Chrissy Teigen gets star-struck too.

TheBring the Funny star took to Instagram on Monday to apologize to Beyoncé for getting nervous around her at the singer's Oscars after-party over the weekend. Teigen posted a video of her husband, John Legend, giving her a sweet kiss, along with a message to the singer.

"@Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!" she wrote alongside the clip.

A slew of stars attended Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont. While details of the party were kept secret, a few celebrity guests took to Instagram to share pics of themselves getting ready for the soirée.

Reese Witherspoon, chic in a silver Dolce and Gabbana dress, matching heels and Forevermark jewelry, was one of the first to post. "Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm," she joked. "#oscars 💫."

The always-stylish Rihanna stepped out in a gorgeous black Alexandre Vauthier dress, pairing the look with strappy heels and jewelry by Messika Paris and Verdura.

View this post on Instagram

.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Also in attendance was Adele, who surprised fans with her slimmer figure. See her new look in the video below.   

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna and More Attend Beyonce and JAY-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Party

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Pose in Matching Outfits for New Sunglasses Collection

Chrissy Teigen Rocks a Sheer Gown With John Legend at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party

 

Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.