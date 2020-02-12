Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Family Photos From Kylie Jenner’s ‘Stormi World’ Bash

Stormi World lives on! After Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, celebrated her second birthday with a "Stormi World"-themed bash, her famous family are still remembering the epic event weeks later.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared some sweet family photos with her four kids and husband Kanye West at the over-the-top party.

The KKW Beauty creator started her series of family pics with a group shot, showing herself, Kanye, and all four of their kids -- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months -- posing outside of the mouth-shaped entrance to the amusement park party.

For the event, the "Yeezy" rapper was rocking a blue bandana-printed shirt while Kim had on shiny black pants and a shiny green top. Her eldest daughter, North, was rocking a vintage Chicago Bulls T-shirt, which had been turned into a dress and cowboy boots. Other pics show little Chicago sporting precious camo overalls while her brothers go for neutral looks.

In one shot, Saint and a friend pose in front of a giant Troll doll, and in another pic, Kanye looks very enthusiastic about the lavish party's decorations.

Kylie already shared some photos of the extravagant affair earlier this month, showing it featured a "Frozen World" and "Trolls World" in addition to "Stormi World." There were people wearing giant Stormi heads, a massive multi-colored ball pit in the shape of an "S," lots of tasty streets, several amusement park rides, and personalized merchandise.

For more from the Kardashian-Jenner kids, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Has a Private TikTok Account (Exclusive)

Stormi Tells Kylie Jenner to Be Quiet While Watching ‘Frozen 2’

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sings Her Viral 'Rise and Shine' Song