'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Wishes She'd Left Joe 16 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice is finally facing the truth about her marriage.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa opens up to her fellow Housewives and their significant others about the state of her relationship with her husband, Joe Giudice. First, she recalls signing a prenuptial agreement "a week before I was getting married," which sparked a recent fight between her and Joe, with Joe telling Teresa he didn't even want to get married when they did.

"I have a lot of resentment," Teresa shares. "I feel like I didn't deserve that, 'cause I was, like, the perfect, perfect f**king wife."

When asked by Dolores Catania's ex-husband, Frank, if she feels that Joe was as good of a husband to her as she was a wife to him, Teresa flatly says, no, and references all the cheating rumors that have plagued their marriage for years. There's even a montage of moments played, including the time Joe referred to Teresa as "my b***h wife" and "such a c**t" while on a couples trip to wine country. Then, she shares a never-before-told story with the group.

"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with one girl," she confesses. "Yeah, I found it. It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister. He said, she was going through her divorce, helping her trying to sell her house. Like, I quit my job. [Our daughter], Gia, was three, and I was like, what am I gonna do? I shoulda left then, right? I didn't because he denied it to me, I believed him."

Teresa goes on to say that, at the time, she chose to believe Joe because she wanted to believe him, but now, she's convinced he was unfaithful over the course of their relationship. The confession leaves Dolores, Teresa's longest friend in the group, shocked.

"Listen, I don't think it's news to anybody's ears that Joe was cheating on Teresa," Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, notes in a confessional. "What the news is here is, Teresa's finally admitting it."

"I'm just saying, sometimes you're blind," Teresa says, before opening up more in a confessional of her own. "It took a long time, and it still is really hard for me to admit, but I owe it to myself to open my eyes to it."

Watch the full scene here:

Now, Joe has never admitted to -- or denied -- cheating on Teresa. During the couple's tense interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in October, they both accused the other of being unfaithful. Joe appeared in the special via satellite from Italy, where he moved earlier that same month, voluntarily leaving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center, where he was living after being released from prison in March 2019. Joe, who lived in the U.S. for most of his life, never became an American citizen and was ordered to be deported to his native Italy after serving his sentence. He is still awaiting a final decision on his appeal to this ruling.

While the couple has yet to officially announce their separation, a source told ET in December that Joe and Teresa had decided to split after 20 years of marriage. The decision came after Teresa and the couple's daughters -- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11-- visited Joe in Italy, a trip that will be documented on the current season of RHONJ.

"We're both in a good place," she told ET after the visit. "You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that. You know, think of where he was, he was in a bad place, so you know he took a lot of frustration out on the kids and myself because he was in a hell hole, basically, that's where he was."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

