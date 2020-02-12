Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Third Child

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are officially parents of three beautiful daughters!

Akins gave birth to their third child together, a baby girl, on Monday. The couple is already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Ada James, as well as their 4-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, whom they adopted in May 2017.

Akins announced the news in a slideshow of heartfelt snapshots which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday. The photos showed the newborn baby girl, named Lennon Love Akins, being showered with affection by her proud parents and excited siblings.

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰 Lennon Love Akins 💕" Akins wrote. "9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes 💙 we could not be more in love 💗💗💗."

Rhett announced 30-year-old Akins was pregnant in July with a sweet Instagram post of her showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini, while Ada and Willa cradled her stomach.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings?," the 29-year-old country singer wrote. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

In December, Akins thanked her husband for being so supportive during the holiday season as she struggled with her pregnancy.

"Just a little grateful post for my husband of the year because I'm still sick at almost 32 weeks (although not as bad as it was PTL??) and it's getting a LOT harder to move around these days ?," she Instagrammed. "Plus I'm not wanting to miss out on any of #themostwonderfultimeoftheyear ?✨ and Thomas Rhett has basically been Santa's elf, cooking, doing baths & the girls' bedtimes and still making time to take me on a date-even if we skipped out on the movie and just went to bed instead #momanddadlife ? thank you for loving our little growing family so well honey. We LOVE you ?"

ET spoke with Rhett in November at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where he talked about how his daughters were handling the idea of another sibling.

"Willa Gray understands it completely, Ada James doesn't fully understand it, but I think both of their worlds are gonna be rocked when the new baby gets here," Rhett told ET. "A little bit of jealousy will probably happen, but I'm looking forward to it."

He also definitely didn't shut the door on him and his wife trying for a baby boy.

"Maybe one day we will," he said. "My wife wants five kids, and when we get to five, she'll probably want seven. I just want to wake up when I'm 55 and go to Thanksgiving and have a thousand people at our Thanksgiving table."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 CMA Awards: Thomas Rhett Talks Baby No. 3 and Walking the Red Carpet With His Daughters (Exclusive)

Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Wedding Anniversary Note to Pregnant Wife Lauren

Thomas Rhett Shares Why He Clapped Back at Internet Trolls Making Fun of His Wife (Exclusive)