Glass Animals bringing tour to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Psychedelic rock group Glass Animals just announced a tour stop in San Antonio.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 11 a.m. but if you’re wanting to get your valentine an early present, the presale code is “SOLO.”

JUST ANNOUNCED 🌀 Glass Animals on March 19th! Live Nation Presale begins on Wednesday at 10AM, code: SOLO. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11AM. Posted by The Aztec Theatre on Monday, February 10, 2020

Glass Animals will perform in Alamo City on March 19 at The Aztec Theatre.

The band’s shows for the current Deja Vu Tour are known to sell out so quickly.

The Aztec Theatre is located at 104 N. St. Mary’s Street.