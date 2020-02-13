Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is getting ready to honor Kobe Bryant. On Thursday, the NBA announced that the 38-year-old singer will perform a tribute to the late basketball star ahead of player introductions for the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, and seven others died last month in a helicopter accident.

The NBA also revealed that Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game, while Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian national anthem. Additionally, Chance the Rapper will take the stage at halftime alongside Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo.

The game will air Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The news of Hudson's involvement comes after she paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram, writing that his death "hurts my heart so bad."

Bryant and his daughter were laid to rest in a private funeral on Friday. The late NBA star is set to be honored at a public memorial on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

"There were conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the L.A. Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe’s life," a source recently told ET. "The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for L.A. to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city."

Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, confirmed the memorial as well, calling it "a celebration of life."

Watch the video below for more on the memorial.

