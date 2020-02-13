Jennifer Lopez Is Launching a Shoe Line -- Get a Sneak Peek!

Get your wallets ready, Jennifer Lopez is launching a shoe line!

The multitalented star, 50, announced on Thursday that she has teamed up with DSW to create a new fashion line, J.Lo Jennifer Lopez. It will first launch with footwear, available on March 9, followed by handbags. Lopez stars in the campaign for the new collection, sporting a leopard print jacket, matching hot pants and lucite ankle-strap pumps in the gorgeous black-and-white photo.

The inaugural collection is inspired by the three cities Lopez calls home -- New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

"Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all - music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a press release.

Luigi and Iango

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some Old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self," she added. "We girls really can do it all!"

This isn't Lopez's first fashion brand. She had two clothing and accessory lines called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface in the early 2000s.

DSW is giving a weekly sneak peek of the upcoming styles and they're as sexy and glamorous as J.Lo herself. Highlights include an embellished lucite slingback heel, gold platform pump and strappy chain stiletto sandal. We can also expect to see boots and sneakers in the mix and five additional limited-edition styles in celebration of the launch.

Ahead, browse through the shoes and sign up on the DSW website to be notified as soon as J.Lo Jennifer Lopez drops.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Makeup and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Signature Glow

Get the Look: Jennifer Lopez's Bronzed Glow and Bouncy Curls at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez Is a Glamorous '60s Bombshell in New Fashion Campaign -- Shop Her Looks!