Orlando Bloom Misspells Son's Name in New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom's tattoo tribute to his son didn't go as planned.

The Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his new ink: a thin black line and a series of numbers across his arm. "New #tattoo can you guess who?" he captioned the pic.

Bloom explained to a fan, "It's Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob [date of birth] and time." However, some noticed Flynn's name was misspelled in Morse code.

"If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake," one follower wrote. The tattoo appears to instead read, "Frynn." An extra dot before the "Y" would have fixed the mistake.

Bloom's tattoo artist acknowledged the mistake on his Instagram. "A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son 👨‍👦 and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)," he wrote alongside a close-up of the ink.

The actor welcomed Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, in 2011, and plans to expand his brood with fiancee Katy Perry.

"We are shooting for [having kids together]," Bloom revealed on The Howard Stern Show last year. "It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life."

