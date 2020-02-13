Pregnant Malika Haqq Confirms She's Not Dating O.T. Genasis But Says They'll Co-Parent

Malika Haqq is setting the record straight on where things stand with O.T. Genasis.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with the rapper, took to Instagram on Thursday, telling fans that she's single. Haqq shared, however, that the two are planning to co-parent their baby.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she wrote. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival."

"My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child," she continued. "Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."

Back in November, Haqq shared via Instagram that she was having a boy. Three months later, following plenty of speculation from fans, she finally revealed at her baby shower that O.T. Genasis (real name: Otis Flores) is the father of her baby.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Otis Flores for my little boy," Haqq gushed as the crowd cheered.

Her ex then took to Instagram, writing, "My son on da way. Give me a baby name now..GO!!!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Malika Haqq Reveals Her Baby's Father at Precious Bear-Themed Shower

Khloe Kardashian's Best Friend Malika Haqq Poses Nude at 8 Months Pregnant

Malika Haqq Pregnant With First Child