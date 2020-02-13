The One Trend Celebs Couldn't Stop Wearing at New York Fashion Week -- Katie Holmes, Blake Lively and More

Stars flocked to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, which means we saw plenty of outfit inspiration.

As we scoured for the best NYFW street style snaps of celebs, we noticed a common theme -- so many wide-leg pants.

It's no surprise as the versatile piece can be the foundation to build upon for a fantastic look. Whether you're going for a polished, put-together vibe or something edgier, a wide-leg pant is an essential in any wardrobe.

Ahead, see how our favorite style stars rocked the trend and shop ET Style's top picks of wide-leg pants to channel their looks.

Katie Holmes gave a lesson in layering while heading to the Zimmermann fashion show. The actress wore a trench coat over her ensemble of a velvet blazer, bow blouse and wide-leg jeans, which added a laid-back flair to the whole look. She finished the look with pointed-toe booties, large square sunglasses and a chain strap bag.

Gotham/GC Images

Leave it to Bella Hadid to give a simple pair of black pants some cool factor. The supermodel elevated the staple piece with a bright oversized, orange vinyl blazer and a cropped brown buttoned top, accessorized with tortoise drop earrings, brown pocketed bag and lace-up Dr. Martens shoes, while out in-between walking in shows.

James Devaney/GC Images

Issa Rae was the epitome of elegance in a chic tonal outfit while in town for NYFW. The Photograph leading lady donned a long cream-colored coat, white shirt, and wide-leg light gray trousers, which flowed over sky-high platform sandals.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively channeled Annie Hall at the Michael Kors fashion show. The Rhythm Section star rocked a white button-down, checked vest and black straight-leg pants, topped off with a polka-dot ascot.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

