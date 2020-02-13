Vanessa Bryant Reveals Mamba Sports Foundation's Name Change to Honor Daughter Gianna

Gianna Bryant's legacy will live on through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant revealed on Instagram on Thursday that the Mamba Sports Foundation -- which aims to help people develop learning skills, enhancing character traits, and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence through sports -- has gone through a name change. The new name honors not only Kobe Bryant's legacy, but his daughter, Gigi's, as well.

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same -- and stronger than ever -- to provide opportunities to young people through sports," Vanessa wrote. "Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita."

The news comes days after ET learned that Kobe and Gigi had been laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday, Feb. 7. The private funeral took place two weeks after they died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source told ET. "The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls."

A public memorial will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe played basketball with the Lakers for the entirety of his 20-year career. "24" is a special date, as it's the number Kobe sported on his journey since the 2006-07 season.

