Coldplay Debuts Music Video Co-Directed by Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Coldplay's latest video was helmed by someone with a special connection to its frontman! On Friday, the band dropped the video for "Cry Cry Cry," which was directed by Cory Bailey and Dakota Johnson, who is dating Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead singer.

Shot in London's Rivoli Ballroom, the video takes fans inside the smooth track that features lyrics including, "When you cry, cry, cry, baby / I'll be by your side"

The video is all about long-lasting love, and starts off with a young couple doing an impressive dance as the band croons from the stage. Eventually as that couple ages, all the way to their elderly years, their dancing slows, but their love clearly never fades.

Johnson and Martin first sparked rumors of their romance in early 2018. Both have kept their relationship private, with the Fifty Shades Darker star telling Tatler in September 2018 that she was "not going to talk about it," before adding, "but I am very happy." They made a rare public appearance last September at a charity event.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he's maintained a friendship. In fact, Paltrow has even made headlines for being close to Johnson.

"I love her," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar of Johnson last month. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Watch the video below for more on Martin and Johnson.

