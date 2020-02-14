Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad Join List of Keynote Speakers at Create & Cultivate (Exclusive)

Create & Cultivate is heading back to Los Angeles!

The conference is bringing together a number of successful women in business to share their experiences, advice and best practices with aspiring creatives and entrepreneurs from all over the country. ET can exclusively announce that Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad will be keynote speakers during the conference taking place on Feb. 22 at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles.

Alba -- who co-founded Honest Company in 2001 -- and Conrad -- who started her fashion lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, among other endeavors -- join previously announced speakers Jessica Simpson, Eva Mendes and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Adrienne Houghton, who is also part of the event, tells ET exclusively: "I am honored to join Create & Cultivate and be amongst an incredible group of inspiring women and thought leaders. As a Latina, television host, female-founder and business owner, inclusivity in the workplace is a topic I couldn't be more passionate about. I'm looking forward to sharing my experience at the L.A. Conference and to hear how other women are creating and making lasting impacts."

Additional speaker Heather Dubrow adds: "Create & Cultivate attracts the brightest entrepreneurs, creatives and business-savvy women. Being a part of that community is not something I want to miss. I’m honored to stand with these women.”

Tia Mowry, who will also share her wisdom at the event, also tells ET that she a "huge supporter of any movement that is about female empowerment, and Create & Cultivate inspires and encourages women to go after their dreams whether that’s being the CEO, an entrepreneur, or a pillar in the community that other women can lean on."

"I’m most looking forward to being around a lot of amazing, smart, strong, goal-oriented women who are doing their thing; I can’t wait to learn from them! I’ll be there to discuss entrepreneurship and how/why I decided to co-found my supplement company, Anser," Mowry says.

Jaclyn Johnson, Create & Cultivate CEO and founder, meanwhile, is "so excited to be bringing our first conference of the year back to our hometown of Los Angeles, and couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new decade." "Each year our events continue to grow and expand, delivering the best-in-class experience for attendees, talent and brands, and LA 2020 is going to be the biggest and the best yet!," she adds.

For more information on Create & Cultivate and how to purchase tickets, visit www.createcultivate.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Alba Says She Gives 'Zero F**ks' What People Think About Her Body After Having 3 Kids

Lauren Conrad Shares First Photo Newborn Son Charlie

Jessica Alba Proudly Shows Off New Constellation Tattoos Honoring Her Kids