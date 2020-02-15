Caroline Flack, 'Love Island UK' Host, Dead at 40

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island UK, has been found dead. She was 40.

The TV host -- who faced charges of assault against her boyfriend -- was found unresponsive in her London apartment on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to Press Association.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," the family statement read. ET has reached out to Flack's rep for comment.

The news comes two months after she stepped down as host of the popular dating reality show after she was charged with assault.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life,” Flack said at the time. "While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly," she continued. "In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

In December, a rep for the London Metropolitan Police told ET that Flack was charged with assault by beating following an incident in which police were called about a man allegedly being assaulted. He was not seriously injured. Flack was due to stand in trial on March 4.

Flack had been a part of Love Island since its premiere in 2015.

