Adele Says to Expect Her Album 'In September' During Rare Performance at Best Friend's Wedding

Adele's new music is on the way!

The GRAMMY winner performed at her best friend, Laura Dockrill's, wedding in London on Saturday night -- and told the crowd to expect her next album "in September."

Adele also officiated Dockrill's wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White at the Mason's Arms pub, and was seemingly the life of the party. The singer, who hasn't performed a full concert since 2017, took the stage to sing "Rolling in the Deep," as well as songs like the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life," with Florence Welch joining her at one point in the evening.

Instagram videos from the event show Adele stunning in a white short sleeved shirt and floral skirt for her friend's special day. She and Dockrill grew up together; Adele's song, "My Same," is written about Dockrill.

Adele's plans for new music come amid her recent weight loss transformation. The singer first revealed her new physique at Drake's birthday party last October, and continued to show off her slimmer figure in photos over the holidays.

In January, she reportedly told a fan she ran into while on vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden that she's lost 100 pounds, calling it "a crazy positive experience."

