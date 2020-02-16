Maryland Walmart employee takes social media by storm

NORTH EAST, Maryland – This Maryland Walmart employee is taking social media by storm and we’re here for it!

Walmart North East’s Facebook page has an up and coming social media star - Charlene. If you scroll through the store’s social media page, you’ll see a new photo of Charlene posing with products almost every day.

Regardless of the day or the product, she always manages to keep the same straight face in each photo, which makes the posts even more relatable.

Whether she’s posing with exercise equipment...

Two days without rain? ☀️☀️ Time to get back to working out! At your local North East Walmart. Posted by Walmart North East on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Or, she’s celebrating Valentine’s Day the best way we know how, in a massage chair or in a pile of stuffed animals, Charlene is a true inspiration to Walmart customers everywhere.

Happy Valentines Day from Charlene! Be safe kids 😏 At your local North East Walmart. Posted by Walmart North East on Friday, February 14, 2020

It’s February 1st! Have you found your valentine yet? At your local North East Walmart. Posted by Walmart North East on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Don’t worry, Charlene always has her game face on to tackle the day and the sales floor.

Less than 2 hours till the big game! Are you ready for some football? At your local North East Walmart. Posted by Walmart North East on Sunday, February 2, 2020

And she really has some enthusiasm for the store’s online grocery shopping.

Charlene is a true inspiration to us all.

Charlene is excited about Online Grocery! Are you? At your local North East Walmart. Posted by Walmart North East on Thursday, February 6, 2020

In conclusion, whatever product Charlene is selling... we’re buying!

To see more of Charlene’s social media posts, visit the store’s Facebook page by clicking here.