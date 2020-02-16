Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seen for the First Time Since Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in Canada.

After a couple of private appearances in the U.S., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed for the first time since their royal exit. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Saturday, the couple was all smiles as they were spotted carrying their bags and getting off of a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Canada, on Friday. The pair's son, Archie, was not with them.

Meghan, 38, wore a blue-and-white striped shirt, black jeans and a black cardigan. She held onto her laptop, phone and a duffel bag. Harry, 35, was also casually dressed in a light grey pullover, blue jeans, sneakers and was wearing a brown baseball hat. He also carried a suitcase as he exited the plane.

On Friday, ET learned that the couple made a visit to Stanford University earlier this week, where they had brainstorming meetings with professors. A source told ET the meetings were to assist the couple with their already in-progress work to set up a new charitable organization.

Meghan and Harry referenced creating a new charity in their announcement that they were stepping back from the royal family in January, explaining that they'll be balancing time between the U.K. and North America.

Additionally, this week, news broke that they were reportedly closing down their Buckingham Palace office, which means layoffs for the employees who were part of their staff. A royal source told ET on Thursday that the staff had been given their notices. According to the source, a few beloved, selected staff, who have been with the Palace for years, were given the option of continuing employment. They would be absorbed into other roles within the royal household if they choose to stay on.

The source explained that this could be a "practical" move for the couple since they have stepped back from senior royal duties.

The two, however, have been keeping busy since they arrived in North America. Harry spoke at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, Florida, earlier this month, and a source recently told ET that he's currently in talks with Goldman Sachs to be featured as a guest speaker for the company's new interview series, Talks at GS.

Meghan has also made a number of surprise appearances at various women's organizations within the last months. While they may no longer be senior members of the royal family, the two are expected to join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London next month.

