‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gets Her Eyebrows Tattooed on: See the Shocking Result!

Celebrity face tattoos have been all the rage lately, and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has now joined the trend, but with a slightly more conventional approach.

The 27-year-old reality star and mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share the process of tattooing her eyebrows on.

"Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed 😂🤷‍♀️ #microblading #browsonfleek@m1ssl1samar1e," she captioned one video of the process.

She also shared a close-up video of the final product, as she exclaims, "They seriously look great."

The tattoos look like real eyebrows, matching Lowell's hair color perfectly and featuring individual hairs drawn in.

Lowell, who is currently visiting New York City, shared a photo of the finished product, including a full glam look with her new brows.

"Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City 🤷‍♀️," she captioned the photos.

Lowell is just the latest celeb to get a face tattoo. Stars like Justin Bieber, Aaron Carter, Amber Rose, Amanda Bynes and more have all been showing off their new face ink lately.

