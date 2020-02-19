ET Is at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 -- How to Watch Our Live Coverage!

Don't miss out on the full Premio Lo Nuestro experience! The Latin music awards celebration takes place on Thursday, Feb. 20, starting with the red carpet, where ET will be bringing you live coverage with all the biggest Latinx artists from 6 - 8 p.m. ET. Pitbull is hosting the annual show, where J Balvin is being honored with the Global Icon Award, as well as performing, joining a stacked lineup of musicians, including Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Ricky Martin, Natti Natasha and more. All of these stars are sure to make for a ton of big moments both on the carpet and during the show.

Join us for the carpet at ETLive.com, or download the ET Live app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. We're also on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access.

We'll be bringing you everything you need ahead of the show, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Univision. Click here for full details on how to watch and stream the show, who's nominated and a full list of who's performing.

See you at the party!

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

