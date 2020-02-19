NASCAR driver Ryan Newman walks out of the hospital with his daughters 2 days after crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital just two days after a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 sent him there.

Roush Fenway Racing, the stock car racing team Newman drives for, shared the happy news to Twitter Wednesday afternoon with a photo showing Newman being released from the hospital, walking hand in hand with his two daughters.

Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash shows racing never truly safe

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center on Monday after the crash and by Tuesday he was “awake and speaking with family and doctors," according to Roush Fenway.

Fellow driver Ryan Blaney pushed Newman’s car in the final lap causing it to cross the finish line upside down after it rolled, flipped and was struck on the driver’s side by another car.

Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500

Still waiting for an update on Ryan Newman's health after this terrifying wreck on the final lap of the #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/dxy33mMbo6 — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 18, 2020

“Drafting, blocking and bumping are essential elements of racing on NASCAR’s fastest tracks,” according to WESH. “The maneuver is delicate, and a few inches can turn victory into chaos.”

Corey LaJoie, the driver who hit Newman’s car after it rolled, posted a statement to Instagram saying in part, “I had no idea who I hit or the severity of it. I’m hearing very optimistic things on Ryan’s condition so your prayers are working guys, keep it rolling.”

Roush Fenway posted another update to Twitter Wednesday afternoon saying Newman had “been joking around with staff, friends and family,” in keeping with his “jovial nature.”