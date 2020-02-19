Rapper Pop Smoke Dead: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper and More React

Pop Smoke's famous friends are mourning his tragic death.

Shortly after news broke that the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, stars took to social media to pay tribute.

Nicki Minaj was one of the first to post, writing, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."

50 Cent shared similar sentiments. "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke," he wrote. "No sympathy for winners. God bless him."

"No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P," he added.

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P pic.twitter.com/OZxKtpPZog — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper tweeted, "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh."

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

Quavo (who collaborated with Pop Smoke) remembered his late friend via Instagram. "F L Y H I G H W O O @realpopsmoke," he captioned a series of pics, including a screenshot of one of their last text conversations. "Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative. Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO."

See more reactions below:

damn pop smoke rip :/ — future stripper (@tanamongeau) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke man this shits crazy! This was his year, he was right on the verge of blowing up globally. Another taken way too soon — James Yammouni (@James_Yammouni) February 19, 2020

MY PTSD STARTIN TO KICK IN SO I GOTTA GET HIGH 💔 REST IN PARADISE TO MY BOY POP SMOKE MUCH LOVE AND CONDOLENCES TO HIS REAL FRIENDS AND FAMILY — Retch (@RetcH07BIX) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke didn’t even get to experience a full year in the game. He was only 20 years old, was about to go on his first tour and had plenty of big co-signs. Rest in Peace 🕊 — Moe (@MoeAlayan) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke freestyles over 50 Cent's "Not Like Me". He had such a unique voice and flow. RIP Pop Smoke, you'll be missed ❤️. pic.twitter.com/ZJI5YRonc3 — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) February 19, 2020

As previously reported, a rep for the LAPD confirmed to ET that police responded to an emergency call at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday morning after an unknown number of suspects in masks entered a residence and shot a victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

After finding success with the release of singles like "Christopher Walking" and "Welcome to the Party," Pop Smoke (real name: Bashar Barakah Jackson) had just released his highly anticipated Meet the Woo 2 mixtape earlier this month. It included songs like "Shake the Room" feat. Quavo and "She Got a Thing," and "Invincible." Pop Smoke was also scheduled to go on tour this spring.