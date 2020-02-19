Salma Hayek Has Great Response to Troll Who Accuses Her Having Too Much Botox

Salma Hayek is clapping back at a troll. After sharing a stunning shot of herself at the beach on Instagram, one person commented that the 53-year-old actress had "too much Botox," adding that it's "not needed."

In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, Hayek rejected the comment's assumption, writing, "I don't have Botox."

"But that you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time," she quipped.

When ET's Brooke Anderson caught up with the actress last December, she revealed that she wasn't opposed to using Botox. In fact, she had planned to do just that in order to get into character as beauty mogul Claire Luna for her flick Like a Boss.

"I was so excited to do it because I've never done it," she said. "I wanted to see what happens."

She wasn't able to go through with it, though, because she had another movie coming up that required "no makeup and no hair" styling.

"I couldn't have had that leftovers," she explained.

Despite her initial disappointment about not getting the injections, Hayek noted, "Maybe it's for the best. Maybe I would have gotten addicted to it or something."

