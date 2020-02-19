'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Nick Jonas Brings a New Coaching Strategy to Season 18 (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas is the new guy on the block on The Voice -- and he's got a few tricks up his sleeve!

The 27-year-old Jonas Brother is joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the rotating coaches' chairs for the upcoming round of NBC's singing competition show, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek at season 18, he reveals his strategy for persuading hopeful talents to join his team. (It seems to work, the clip shows him winning a four-chair turn!)

"All of the coaches have their pitch tactics locked in," Jonas notes. "What seems to be working for me is talking to the artist as a teammate and not as a coach... I'm saying, let's work on this together."

The "Sucker" singer explains that the strategy is one he learned from years of performing with brothers Joe and Kevin. "We don't view each other as coaches or any kind of alpha situation," he says to a potential team member. Check out the preview clip below for more!

Jonas' strategy seems to have put his rival coaches on notice. "I don't know what he's gonna be like as a coach, but he's catching on super quickly," Shelton notes in the sneak peek.

"I think Nick is very good at pitching himself. He's got a lot of experience as a solo artist, on Broadway, and of course with the Jonas Brothers," Legend agrees. "I think he's going to be a formidable foe."

"I knew coming into this season that it was going to be hard, going up against Nick," Clarkson adds. "He don't need any help, and I ain't helping him!"

Of course, the addition of Jonas means that Gwen Stefani won't be back as a coach in the upcoming season, something Shelton was more than ready to retaliate for when ET caught up with him at the 2019 CMA Awards in November.

"He's going down!" the country star joked. "He replaced my girlfriend and that's unacceptable...We're gonna settle this on the stage, coach to coach."

The Voice returns for season 18 on Monday, Feb. 24 at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!

