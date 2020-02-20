'90 Day Fiance': Lisa Explains Her 'Very Real' Love With Nigerian Fiance 'SojaBoy' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 features what is sure to be one of the most talked-about couples in the franchise's history -- 52-year-old Lisa from York, Pennsylvania, and 30-year-old Usman from Nigeria.

In this exclusive preview of the season premiere airing on Sunday on TLC, Lisa talks to her friend, Nikki, about her unconventional relationship with Usman, who's actually a famous entertainer and musician in Nigeria better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy." The two met on social media and their relationship quickly progressed to the point where he asked her to marry him without even meeting her in person.

"He is my best friend, my confidant, we complete each other," Lisa tells TLC cameras. "He is my baby love."

"My friends are very skeptical because he is from Nigeria, but I'm very sure because our love is very real," she adds.

During her conversation with Nikki, she talks about her upcoming trip to Nigeria to meet Usman for the first time, and says she plans to marry him there. She shares that nine months into the relationship, Usman proposed to her over video and she accepted, though she notes that she told him it was "temporary" since she wanted him to propose in person.

"I know that it's crazy to marry someone I've not physically met, but I have never felt like this in my life," she says.

Of course, the path to true love never did run smooth -- especially on 90 Day Fiance. In a preview of the new season, Lisa gets into an explosive fight with Usman over his female fans.

"Get rid of these f**king two-bit wh**es, get it straight," she heatedly tells Usman at one point, to which he replies, "But I'm not your husband yet."

Meanwhile, Usman notes of Lisa's appearance when he first meets her, "She is 70 percent good of what I expected."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

For a sneak peek at the new season -- which includes fan-favorite Darcey's return as well as the first same-sex couple in the franchise's history -- watch the video below:

