'First Wives Club' Stars Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler Reuniting for a New Comedy

When Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler get together, you know a man is up to no good.

More than 20 years after iconically co-starring in The First Wives Club, the trio is reuniting for a new comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Before, they were seeking revenge on their respective husbands; this time, the ladies must deal with having been married to the same man.

In Family Jewels, Hawn, Keaton and Midler will play three women who are forced to spend Christmas together after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

The comedy hails from screenwriter Peter Hoare (Standing Up, Falling Down) and New Republic Pictures. Producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement, "The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans."

The actresses were previously set to reunite for a Netflix feature -- Divanation, about a singing group reconnecting after 30 years -- though it never came to fruition. But we didn't get mad, we got Family Jewels, which will start filming later this year.

Photo by Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

