Kate Hudson Talks About Having More Kids: 'I Don’t Know If I’m Done Yet'

Kate Hudson may have more kids in her future! The 40-year-old actress and her brother, Oliver Hudson, stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to promote their podcast, Sibling Revelry. During the interview, the siblings reveal their stance on expanding their families. Both Kate and Oliver have three children; the former is mom to Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1, while the latter is dad to Wilder, 12, Bodhi, 9, and Rio, 6.

"I have a feeling I'm probably going to end up winning," Kate jokes of having more children than her brother. "I don't know if I'm done yet."

Oliver, 43, agreed with Kate on the matter, confessing that he's "done" having children.

Kate's main reason for considering more kids is the current age of her youngest child, Rani.

"Right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby,'" she says of her daughter. "But once she gets like four, five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.' There's, like, a window."

Kate also speaks about Rani's personality, calling the tot "so deeply funny."

"I actually think she got the funny gene," Kate says. "She loves jewelry, so if you're wearing any kind of necklace she goes, 'Off. Off.' So you have to take it off because she wears it."

"She's feminine, but tough," Oliver adds. "She's gonna hold her own."

ET caught up with Kate last September and she opened up about her eldest child, Ryder. Watch the video below to see what she had to say.

