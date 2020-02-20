Lauren London Seemingly Reacts to Diddy Dating Rumors by Proclaiming Her Love for Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London does not have time for the relationship rumors.

Fans started to speculate if the former girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle had struck up a romance with Diddy after the hip-hop mogul posted a pic of them at the Roc Nation pre-GRAMMY brunch last month.

Diddy reportedly initially posted the pic with the caption: "#lostfiles ... @laurenlondon❤️." He later reposted the photo with the message: "More Lost Files ... Me & My Sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch."

Instagram

Meanwhile, London took to her Instagram to make sure fans knew that she still only has eyes for Hussle. "I’m all love and peace but never forget....I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family ,my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁," she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted the message: "Stop f**king with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing."

Prior to this post, London shared a photo of Hussle, writing: "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!"

Further expressing her love for the late rapper, London added on her Instagram Story: "Forever and ever, call me Lady Hussle."

Instagram

March 31 will mark the one-year anniversary of Hussle's death and he's certainly not forgotten. Here's a look at how London paid tribute to the rapper at the GRAMMYs:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous GRAMMY

Lauren London Reflects on Losing Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle: '2019 Changed the Rest of My Life'

Nipsey Hussle's Ex Lauren London Pays Tribute to Late Boyfriend in New 'Forever Stronger' Campaign