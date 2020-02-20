Prince Harry Announces Jon Bon Jovi Collaboration for Invictus Games

Prince Harry is livin' on a prayer! The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, after announcing his intention to step down as a senior member of the royal family, is preparing for this year's Invictus Games. To help, he's enlisted a special celebrity -- Jon Bon Jovi.

On Thursday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a fake text conversation between the duke and the musician in which Bon Jovi offers to help out with the Invictus Games.

"I'm in London on the 28 of February and I have an idea... #Invictus," the rocker posts in the clip.

When he tells Harry it will just be him performing, the duke gets concerned that he's going to be asked to sing.

"I've got some back up that I think will work...," Bon Jovi replies.

The post coincides with a press release from Buckingham Palace on Thursday, which confirms that the Duke of Sussex will be visiting Abbey Road Studios in London upon his return to the U.K. on Feb. 28.

There, he will meet Bon Jovi and the members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single to aid the Invictus Games Foundation. The song, "Unbroken," will be recorded at Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles both for recording their albums there and for their iconic 1969 album cover.

The song will "shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honor their service."

This year's Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, Netherlands and Harry and Meghan will be in attendance.

A royal source previously confirmed to ET that Prince Harry and Meghan will be in the U.K. “regularly” in the future despite speculation and reports to the contrary.

A royal source previously confirmed to ET that Prince Harry and Meghan will be in the U.K. "regularly" in the future despite speculation and reports to the contrary.

