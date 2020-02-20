'RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Says Denise-Brandi Drama Is ‘a Lot More Than You’re Seeing in the Press’ (Exclusive)

Don't believe everything you read. Or, maybe do -- but know it's not the full story.

That might be the case for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which has been plagued with tabloid reports of major drama between main player Denise Richards and one-time Housewife Brandi Glanville.

"Ah! I can’t really tell you guys anything about the Brandi-Denise rumors, because, like, I don't want to ruin it -- you know, the whole point of the show, I hate having to see it play out in the press and different stories," RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp tells ET. "I can tell you, it's a lot more than you’re seeing in any press and it's… it's a doozy."

Various outlets have claimed that Denise and Brandi had some sort of extramarital affair, a claim Denise has repeatedly denied, while Brandi has stoked the flames on social media. While she has yet to say anything specifically about the allegation, Brandi continues to tweet vague messages about her potential romantic involvement with the Wild Things actress.

"I think the bummer about things being played out in the press, versus just waiting and watching it play out within our friend group is, it's people are doing it in order for people to have their own opinions on the side," Teddi surmises. "The audience is going to come in with a biased opinion, because what they've read in the press, which may or may not be accurate or what actually happened. And I mean, it may be a lot more."

"You guys won’t be missing anything," she goes on to promise. "There's a lot -- I mean there's a lot. This season has been completely different than any other for me."

Teddi says the Brandi-Denise issue is "a whole different ball game than 'puppygate,'" the drama that unfolded on season nine of the Bravo hit, which ultimately led to OG Housewife Lisa Vanderpump walking away from the show. This year, the group sees Brandi return in, seemingly, a major way, plus the addition of two newbies, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

"I think the beauty of the show is, we are a group of women, that we are doing so many things, we're having fun… there is a lot of drama, but like, the difference is, for me this year is, it felt really intense," Teddi shares. "And it was just constantly -- we were constantly shocked by more and more information. And so yeah, you're in for, you're in for a good year, I guess. A lot of anxiety for me, but a good year for y'all.”

That year includes Teddi’s surprise pregnancy! The 38-year-old announced she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, were expecting their third child together, a girl, back in September. The pregnancy was a surprise to Teddi, too; the couple was not trying for more kids. The two already share 7-year-old Slate and 5-year-old Cruz, who were both conceived with the help of fertility treatments.

"I think the biggest thing for me on how this pregnancy has changed is, with the other two, I was consistently on bed rest, and I wasn't able to be active," Teddi shares. "I wasn't necessarily taking very good care of myself. And this time, I've gone all in, my life has completely changed. I now have a business, I am on a television show. There's just so much more going on. And I've been able to be active. I've been able to go and do all these things. So, I've mentally felt so much better, that really everything shifted."

Teddi, who is due in the next couple of weeks, recently shared a very real selfie, putting it all out there -- that the life you see her curate on social media during her pregnancy is not necessarily reflective of her reality.

"The reason I shared that selfie is because so many people messaged me, 'You are killing it, you are crushing it. You are glowing. You're amazing. How do you do this? I feel so terrible about myself. I'm not like you. Here I am, I'm struggling at home. My husband doesn't understand,' and I was like, I need to be, like, real," she says. "You know, half of the time, somebody is doing my hair and makeup. Or you know what? If you don't know, if you press that little button on Instagram, that has the purple and the stars, that's the subtle filter. Like, we all use it. So I just wanted to be like, 'Hey guys, you're not any different. You're not alone. There's highs, there's lows, and that's life.'"

ET spoke with Teddi at the Kate Somerville Skin Clinic in Los Angeles at the end of January. Make sure to subscribe to the ET Style YouTube channel to see Teddi undergo treatments from the spa. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Never Say Never' to Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Sobriety (Exclusive)

Here's What Lisa Vanderpump Told Andy Cohen About Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)