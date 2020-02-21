Alamo Drafthouse launches season pass for movie lovers

SAN ANTONIO – Do you really love movies and wish you could go every day? Alamo Drafthouse wants to make your dreams a reality with is new Alamo Season Pass.

The season pass lets moviegoers see one regularly priced movie at Alamo Drafthouse every day for one monthly price.

The prices for the season pass plans range from $14.99 to $29.99.

The least expensive plan, called “Big Boat,” only allows pass-holders to see movies at the New Braunfels Alamo Drafthouse location, with a $5 ticket discount at all other theaters that are participating in the program.

The more-expensive “Bigger Boat” plan gives moviegoers more viewing location options and a bigger discount at all other participating theaters.

A quick search reveals one movie ticket to a new release will cost you $12.25 for a showing after 5 p.m. at a San Antonio location.

Visit the Alamo Drafthouse website by clicking here.

