Alejandro Fernández Dedicates Premio Lo Nuestro Legacy Award to His 'Inspiration' Father Vicente

It's Alejandro Fernández's night!

The 48-year-old ranchero singer was honored with the first Premio Lo Nuestro Legacy Award - Mariachi during the awards ceremony in Miami on Thursday. Responsible for bringing rancheras and mariachi music to people all over the world, Fernández first took the stage to perform his latest single, "Te Olvidé," from his new album, Hecho en México.

Fernández sat on a couch, surrounded by a group of women dressed, as he belted out the passionate lyrics. Following his performance, Thalia then gave him his awards, as he thanked his fans and everyone for their support.

"This award means a lot to me, as it honors one of my many passions, Mexican music," he began. "Mariachi music not only belongs to Mexico but every country and everyone that has felt the passion behind it."

He then dedicated his award to the one who came before him, gave him his voice, his "inspiration," father Vicente Fernández.

"I can't say goodbye without honoring who came first," he said. "The one who gave me this voice, the one who gave me life, who gave me my devotion to this music, to my fountain of inspiration and the one who has guided me in the right direction in life and as an artist, to my father. This award is for you."

"I also want to take a moment to congratulate him, as he recently celebrated his birthday and I couldn't be there," he continued. "I dedicate this to you, dad. With lots of love."

"Para mí es un orgullo y un honor llevar la música mexicana alrededor del mundo", dijo @alexoficial al recibir el galardón como legado musical. #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/NDJUnztKnL — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

The Legacy Award was created to validate, honor and recognize those artists who are dedicated to promoting Latin music, culture, traditions and values worldwide. Fernández has sold more than 30 million records and has released 23 albums throughout his 30-plus-year career, known as bringing the best Mexican music to his fans and continuing his father, Vicente Fernández's, legacy.

"This award is wonderful," Fernández told ET prior to getting the trophy. "I feel honored to be given this award, but I believe the best prize I can ask for will always be my fans' applause."

After successfully tackling the pop genre for a number of years, Fernández returned with a 100 percent ranchera and mariachi album, Hecho En México, released Feb. 14.

"I'm happy to be able to return to my origins," he told ET. "I had given myself a chance and time to experiment, and the public gave me the opportunity of being able to explore the pop genre. I created pop music for a long time and I really wanted to return to the ranchera genre. It had been, like, 15 years or more, and I think it was the right time to be able to do this. Plus, I felt I owed it to my audience, my fans, and to myself and Mexico. Also, my dad, two years ago, retired from making Mexican music, and I had to continue the legacy."

See more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, below.

