Becky G Gets Flirty With Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó During Premio Lo Nuestro Performance

Becky G, Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó brought the fun to 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro.

The artists took the stage during the awards ceremony in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, where they performed their new collaboration, "Perdiendo la Cabeza." Becky dazzled in a white leotard that featured one ruffled leg and another that showed off her glittery nude tights. Her dark locks were up in a sleek ponytail.

Rivera, dressed in a white ensemble with a jacket featuring a loteria print, kicked off the performance crooning the opening lines, as Capó, also dressed in white with a black-and-white striped jacket, followed. It was then all eyes on Becky as she sang her verses. The chemistry between the artists was undeniable throughout the performance.

Becky, who has previously won two Premio Lo Nuestro awards, is nominated in the Urban -- Best Female Artist of the Year category. Capó is up for four awards, including Pop/Rock -- Artist of the Year and Urban/Pop -- Song of the Year for "Calma (Remix)." Rivera, meanwhile, is nominated in the Pop/Ballad -- Artist of the Year category.

Prior to taking the stage, ET caught up with Becky on the red carpet, where she dished on her upcoming performance and new track.

"It's a song that's like, I guess the word is 'contagioso,' it's contagious!" she teased of "Perdiendo la Cabeza." "It's happy, it makes you want to dance. More than anything, we're just going to enjoy our time on stage."

See more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, below.

