Classical Music Institute flash mob surprises North Side H-E-B shoppers

SAN ANTONIO – Imagine shopping at your local H-E-B and getting flash-mobbed, not by dancers but instead a group of young, classical musicians.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to customers at the grocery chain’s location on Northwest Loop 1604 and Blanco Road, courtesy of the Classical Music Institute.

The Classical Music Institute provides educational, classical music programs to Bexar County’s youth.

A video of the flash mob was posted to Reddit.com by a user in the r/San Antonio subreddit, which, at the time of writing, had more than 400 upvotes.

KSAT asked the Classical Music Institute why they decided to have a flash mob at H-E-B. Donald Mason, executive director of the organization, sent us the following statement:

“The H-E-B team thought that the traffic would be good at that store to help increase the impact of the flash mob,” Mason said. “Music brings all people together. Sometimes you take it for granted. Classical music is often used in retail spaces to make a more enjoyable shopping experience. Plus the fun and shock factor of encountering a live professional musician up close and personal adds another layer of the customer experience. One that will be easy to remember, hard to forget.”

Mason said the Classical Music Institute’s marketing committee came up with the idea of bringing music to people in an unsuspecting way to draw awareness for their upcoming concert. He says more creative ideas are in store.

“Reflections and Remembrances is our second concert this season, first of 2020. It will be a continuation of our season celebrating Beethoven 250, along with a World Premiere of a commissioned work from CMI Resident artist, Ronald Villabona as well as the CMI podium debut of Alexandra Arrieche,” Mason said in a statement to KSAT.

The concert will be held Saturday at the Carlos Alvarez Theater in the Tobin Center.

Mason said the Classical Music Institute will have a two-week summer intensive that will take place at Edgewood ISD and more concerts to come at the Tobin Center and other venues.

Click here to learn more about the Classical Music Institute.

Video Courtesy: Classical Music Institute