Khloe Kardashian Shares a Sweet Video of Her Morning Routine With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is loving her mornings with her daughter, True Thompson! The 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share some precious videos of her morning routine with the almost 2-year-old tot.

"Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners," she captioned the clips inside of True's room.

In the videos, Khloe, clad in a Good American sports bra and leggings, and her little girl, rocking PJs, run into True's bedroom where they bust a move to "Can't Stop the Feeling," a song from the Trolls movie, while holding True's Sesame Street stuffed animals.

Kylie Jenner, True's aunt and the originator of the viral "Rise and Shine" song, commented on the post, writing: "The best." Khloe responded, "@kyliejenner the best! Thanks to Stormi's World, she is now feeling Trolls."

When another fan commented that Khloe was "born to be a mama," she replied, "She is my life and I am so thankful everyday."

This isn't Khloe's first morning post. Earlier this week, she shared a sweet pic of True in her high chair at a flower-covered table with a giant teddy bear and more Sesame Street stuffed animals near by, writing, "Great Morning!"

On her Instagram Story on Friday morning, Khloe wrote, "To me, it is so important that I get up before True. I can have some time to self reflect. Or I give thanks and I have a couple moments of stillness. After that stillness I typically work out and get ready to conquer my day."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

Khloe isn't the only one in her family to have a musical morning routine with their kids. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie have special songs to help their brood wake up.

Check out ET's exclusive interview with Kourtney, Khloe and Kim about the songs:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner -- See Khloe's Response!

Khloe Kardashian Says Kourtney ‘Ruined’ Her Post-Oscars Night Out With Kylie Jenner

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Share Cousin Pic of 'The Triplets': See True, Chicago and Stormi!