Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose 'Sussex Royal' Foundation Name Amid Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be looking for a new title for their foundation. After previously announcing that the charitable organization would be called "Sussex Royal," and filing to trademark the name, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since announced their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.

On Friday, a Sussex spokesperson released a statement to ET, saying, “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word 'royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

The couple has already been using Sussex Royal for their website and Instagram account.

The statement notes that they do not plan to use the title "in any territory after Spring 2020," which means that trademark applications have been removed.

It was previously reported that the couple was in ongoing discussions about the use of the word "royal" in their foundation's title.

Queen Elizabeth II previously announced that she entirely supported the couple's decision to step back from a life of royalty, noting that in doing so, they were losing their HRH titles, choosing to become financially independent from the royal family, and splitting their time between North America and the U.K.

A source previously told ET that Harry and Meghan would officially be transitioning out of their roles as senior royals on March 31.

