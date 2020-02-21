RaeLynn's New Music Video Features a Pony and Cameo by Her Husband: Watch 'Keep Up' (Exclusive)

You better “Keep Up!” Country singer RaeLynn is bringing all the glitz, glam and dance moves in her new music video for “Keep Up,” premiering exclusively on ET. Plus, there’s even a pony!

“From the moment I wrote ‘Keep Up,’ I had a vision for a fun video that incorporates my personality and all the bright colors,” RaeLynn exclusively tells ET. “I knew I wanted a lot of dancing components in the music video.”

Despite the adorable pink haired horse that is featured in the video, the 25-year-old steals the show with some killer dance moves, which she says came natural to her.

“My choreographer, Joy Spears, knew the go-to dance moves that I use on stage,” RaeLynn explains. “We worked on a routine to make them look more put together and we had a blast figuring it out. Dancing is one of my favorite parts of performing.”

Watch ET's exclusive premiere of "Keep Up" below.

RaeLynn’s husband, Josh Davis, even joined in on the fun, which she admits took some bribing.

“I convinced Josh to be a part of the video with some tequila shots,” she jokes. “He’s not much for being in the spotlight! It was a blast having him on set. He loved seeing the process of the video!”

While the two enjoyed the high energy music video set, they are opting for something more low-key to celebrate their 4-year anniversary next week.

“I love chill nights, so we’ll probably celebrate our anniversary with a date night in Nashville,” RaeLynn shares.

According to the blonde beauty, the two -- who wed Feb. 27, 2016 -- “don’t take any moment together for granted.” “We have great communication and a lot of love,” RaeLynn says of the secret to her marriage. “The best part about marriage is sharing your life with your best friend. He is my heart.”

MATTHEW SIMMONS

Something else close to the singer’s heart is empowering other women. While her husband did have a cameo in the music video, “Keep Up” is truly for and about the ladies. “I want women to take away from ‘Keep Up’ that they can be just as rowdy as the guys can! This is the country girl anthem we need.”

The country girl anthem follows in the footsteps of RaeLynn’s recently released song, “Bra Off,” which is “not just a breakup anthem, but a reclamation of female independence.”

Both “Bra Off” and “Keep Up” will be included on RaeLynn’s upcoming project, which will mark her debut release on Round Here Records, the newly-formed label created by Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

This next chapter of RaeLynn’s career comes three years after her debut album, Wildhorse, debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s country albums chart and over eight years since she appeared on the second season of NBC’s hit singing competition, The Voice.

“My advice to anyone on The Voice is to use it as a promotional tool,” RaeLynn advises ahead of the show’s upcoming 18th season. “Be willing to learn and listen. There’s a lot to gain from the experience, and it’s important to work hard when the show is over. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t win. The Voice is a starting point, not the finish line."

Since being eliminated in The Voice's quarterfinals, RaeLynn has become a two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee who has racked up more than 450 million total career streams.

Next up, RaeLynn will be taking her dance moves to the California desert in April for Stagecoach, an outdoor country music festival in Indio that she has performed at many times in the past.

“I am pumped to return to Stagecoach this year,” RaeLynn shares. “It was the first festival I ever played. At 17, I sang with Miranda Lambert. It was an experience I will never forget. I would describe Stagecoach as one big country love fest. Everyone is in such a good mood because the weather is beautiful, the drinks are flowing, and the music is great!”

You can purchase passes to see RaeLynn at Stagecoach here.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

RaeLynn Sets Regal Rules to Live By in New Video for 'Queens Don't' (Exclusive)

How to Get RaeLynn's Shimmering Unicorn Glam Look (Certified Country)

EXCLUSIVE: RaeLynn Spills 'Lonely Call' Secrets -- See Her 'Empowering' and 'Relatable' New Music Video

EXCLUSIVE: RaeLynn Opens Up About Debut Album 'WildHorse' at 2017 ACMs: 'It Means So Much to Me'