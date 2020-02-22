2020 NAACP Image Awards: The Complete Winners List
People of color across film, TV, music, literature and social justice are being honored on Saturday night, when the NAACP hands out its 51st annual Image Awards. The winners will be revealed during a two-hour live special airing on BET.
Cynthia Erivo, Eddie Murphy, Lupita Nyong’o and Sterling K. Brown are among those nominated for an acting prize, while Beyonce, H.E.R. and Lizzo are just three of the many artists vying for a music win. Meanwhile, Netflix leads the TV categories with 30 nominations, while Universal Pictures have the most film nominations with 15.
“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”
In addition to all the competitive prizes, Rihanna will be recognized with the prestigious President’s Award for her work and achievement in public service.
ET will be updating the list throughout the night.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Angela Basset
Billy Porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler Perry
Motion Picture
OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE
Dolemite is My Name
Harriet
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Us
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges
Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & Slim
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy
Winston Duke, Us
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Naomie Harris, Black and Blue
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Leslie Odom, Jr., Harriet
Sterling K. Brown, Waves
Tituss Burgess, Dolemite Is My Name
Wesley Snipes, Dolemite Is My Name
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My Name
Janelle Monáe, Harriet
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Marsai Martin, Little
Octavia Spencer, Luce
OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN MOTION PICTURE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
Marsai Martin, Little
Rob Morgan, Just Mercy
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Dolemite is My Name
Harriet
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Us
OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENT MOTION PICTURE
Clemency
Dolemite is My Name
Luce
Queen & Slim
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE (TELEVISION OR FILM)
Alfre Woodard, The Lion King
Donald Glover, The Lion King
James Earl Jones, The Lion King
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
Sterling K. Brown, Frozen II
Television
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Ballers
Black-ish
Dear White People
Grown-ish
The Neighborhood
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Logan Browning, Dear White People
Jill Scott, First Wives Club
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole, Black-ish
Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Halle Bailey, Grown-ish
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Godfather of Harlem
Greenleaf
Queen Sugar
The Chi
Watchmen
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Porter, Pose
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Omari Hardwick, Power
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Regina King, Watchmen
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
Harold Perrineau, Claws
Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Blair Underwood, Dear White People
David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar
Kelly Rowland, American Soul
MAJOR., STAR
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
American Son
Being Mary Jane
Native Son
True Detective
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Ethan Henru Herisse, When They See Us
Idris Elba, Luther
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, American Son
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)
PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools
Surviving R. Kelly
The Breakfast Club
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
Unsung
OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES
Red Table Talk
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Real
The Shop: Uninterrupted
The Tamron Hall Show
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM/REALITY COMPETITION SERIES/GAME SHOW
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Lip Sync Battle
Rhythm + Flow
Sunday Best
The Voice
OUTSTANDING VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL)
2019 Black Girls Rock!
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Doc McStuffins
Family Reunion
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest
Motown Magic
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES)
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Miles Brown, Black-ish
OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE
Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The View
OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle
Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal
Documentary
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (FILM)
Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool
The Black Godfather
The Apollo
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION – SERIES OR SPECIAL)
Free Meek
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Martin: The Legacy of A King
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Writing
OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy
Doug Atchison, Brian Banks
Jordan Peele, Us
Kasi Lemmons & Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet
OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES
Cord Jefferson, The Good Place ("Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy")
Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce, One Day at a Time ("Ghosts")
Jason Kim, Barry ("Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday")
Karen Gist & Peter Saji, Mixed-ish ("Let Your Hair Down")
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Racism Detective")
OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us ("Part Four")
Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("The Extraordinary Being")
Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told ("Monster")
Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American ("Hussle & Motivate")
Pat Charles, Black Lightning ("The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son")
OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A MOTION PICTURE (TELEVISION)
Cas Sigers-Beedles, Twas the Chaos Before Christmas
Melissa Bustamante, A Christmas Winter Song
Patrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary Jane
Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son
Yvette Nicole Brown, Always a Bridesmaid
Directing
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Jordan Peele, Us
Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Reginald Hudlin, The Black Godfather
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anya Adams, GLOW ("Outward Bound")
Justin Tipping, Black Monday ("7042")
Ken Whittingham, Atypical ("Road Rage Paige")
Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie ("The Pharmacy")
Shaka King, Shrill ("Pool")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us ("Part Four")
Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Snowfall ("Hedgehogs")
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power ("Forgot About Dre")
Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy ("Silent All These Years")
Jet Wilkinson, The Chi ("The Scorpion and the Frog")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A MOTION PICTURE (TELEVISION)
Codie Elaine Oliver, Black Love
Janice Cooke, I Am Sombody's Child: The Regina Louise Story
Kenny Leon, American Son
Rashid Johnson, Native Son
Russ Parr, The Bobby Debarge Story
Recording
OUTSTANDING ALBUM
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used To Know H.E.R., H.E.R.
Sketchbook, Fantasia
Worthy, India.Arie
OUTSTANDING New Artist
Ari Lennox
Lil Nas X
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Mykal Kilgore
OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Khalid
Lil Nas X
MAJOR.
PJ Morton
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé
Fantasia
H.E.R.
India.Arie
Lizzo
OUTSTANDING SONG – TRADITIONAL
"Enough" – Fantasia
"Jerome" – Lizzo
"SPIRIT" – Beyoncé
"Stand Up" – Cynthia Erivo
"Steady Love" – India.Arie
OUTSTANDING SONG – CONTEMPORARY
"Before I Let Go" – Beyoncé
"Hard Place" – H.E.R.
"Juice" – Lizzo
"Talk" – Khalid
"Motivation" – Normani
OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION
"Brown Skin Girl" – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD
"No Guidance" – Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Say So" – PJ Morton feat. JoJo
"Shea Butter Baby" – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole
"Show Me Love" – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM
"Carib" – David Sanchez
"Center of The Heart" – Najee
"Love & Liberation" – Jazzmeia Horn
"SoulMate" – Nathan Mitchell
"The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron" – Vanessa Rubin
OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN SONG (TRADITIONAL OR CONTEMPORARY)
"I Made It Out" – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez
"Laughter" – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul
"Love Theory" – Kirk Franklin
"Not Yet" – Donnie McClurkin
"Victory" – The Clark Sisters
OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM
"Hard Place" – H.E.R.
"Juice" – Lizzo
"No Guidance" – Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Steady Love" – India.Arie
"Talk" – Khalid
OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM
Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack
The Lion King: The Gift
The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Literature
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION
New Daughters of Africa – Margaret Busby
Out of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina Gappah
Red at the Bone – Jacqueline Woodson
The Revisioners – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coates
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NONFICTION
Breathe: A Letter to My Sons – Dr. Imani Perry
STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow – Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations – Toni Morrison
The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom
What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays – Damon Young
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – DEBUT AUTHOR
American Spy – Lauren Wilkinson
I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)
More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty – Erica Campbell
Such A Fun Age – Kiley Reid
The Farm – Joanne Ramos
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – BIOGRAPHY/AUTOBIOGRAPHY
Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System – Cyntoia Brown-Long
Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward – Valerie Jarrett
More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) – Elaine Welteroth
My Name Is Prince – Randee St. Nicholas
The Beautiful Ones – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – INSTRUCTIONAL
Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous – Farah Merhi
Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish) – Candace E. Wilkins
More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty – Erica Campbell
Vegetables Unleashed – José Andres
Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – POETRY
A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland – DaMaris B. Hill
Felon: Poems – Reginald Dwayne Betts
Honeyfish – Lauren K. Alleyne
Mistress – Chet'la Sebree
The Tradition – Jericho Brown
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – CHILDREN
A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)
Ruby Finds a Worry – Tom Percival
Sulwe – Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – YOUTH/TEENS
Around Harvard Square – C.J. Farley
Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)
Hot Comb – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)
The Forgotten Girl – India Hill Brown
