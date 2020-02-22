Blue Ivy Wins First NAACP Image Award for Collaboration With Mom Beyoncé -- And Her Family Is Thrilled

Bluv Ivy is a NAACP Image Award winner!

The 8-year-old won the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with mom Beyoncé during a non-televised ceremony on Friday. Blue sings on the chorus of “Brown Skin Girl” and received a writing credit for the song, which also features Wizkid and SAINT JHN. The song appears on The Lion King: The Gift album.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over her granddaughter's achievement.

“Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for [singing] and writing on 'Brown Skin Girl' from the Album The Gift," Lawson captioned a photo of Blue from the "Spirit" music video, along with plenty of heart and applause emojis. "The youngest artist to win a major award👏🏾👏🏾Grandma is soo proud of you❤️❤️❤️ 8 years old!!!!🙏🏾❤️ You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.”

Speaking of Queen Bey, the superstar won six NAACP Awards on Friday, including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Variety Series or Special for her Homecoming Netflix documentary, Outstanding Live Album for Homecoming: The Live Album, and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift.

The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards airs live on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

