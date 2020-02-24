Dwyane Wade, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Arrive at Kobe Bryant's Celebration of Life Memorial

Stars are coming out in droves to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday for the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service, honoring the former L.A. Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter.

The special memorial ceremony put on by the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, will honor the late NBA legend and his daughter. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others -- John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan -- were killed in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

The Staples Center seats 20,000 people, but many more were seen outside of the venue ahead of the memorial.

Some of the first stars to arrive were Ciara, Russell Wilson, Bill Russell, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. The Kardashian family also was in attendance with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West honoring the Bryants at the Staples Center. Many athletes were also in attendance including former NBA star Caron Butler.

Inside the event, guests were met with 35,000 red roses surrounding the stage underneath giant photos of the Bryant family on a digital screen. Attendees were given T-shirts with Kobe and Gianna's numbers -- 2 and 24 -- and images on them.

