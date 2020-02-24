San Antonio restaurants add Girl Scout Cookie concoctions to menus for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen San Antonio restaurants have partnered with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas to offer Girl Scout Cookie concoctions for a limited time.

Sixteen restaurants, coffees and bars are offering a cookie-inspired dish, drink or pairing through March 1. Those restaurants will donate 25% of proceeds from those menu items to the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

Pair your favorite Girl Scout cookie with one of these refreshing beverages

Some of the offerings include a Samoas Waffle at Magnolia Pancake Haus, Tagalong Ice Cream Cake at Barbaro, Thin Mint Trifle at The Eatery by True Flavors and Mexican Chocolate Tagalong Cheesecake Cake from Mi Familia de Mi Tierra.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants:

Acenar Mexican Restaurant

Busted Sandal Brewing Co.

Cereal Killer Sweets

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co

Barbaro

Folklores Coffee House

Krista's Culinary Creations

Medina River Coffee, LLC

Mi Familia at the Rim

Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina

Scoop at the Mill

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

The Eatery by True Flavors

The Magnolia Pancake Haus

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Click here to check out the menu.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas are offering a chance to win a year’s supply of cookies (52 boxes) to people who try the restaurant cookie concoctions and post a picture on social media using the hashtags #GirlScoutCookieFlavorFest and #GirlScoutsBuildsLeaders.

