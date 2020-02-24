Vanessa Bryant Seen Wiping Away Tears at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Vanessa Bryant has arrived at Kobe and Gianna's memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, marking her first public appearance since the devastating deaths of her husband and 13-year-old daughter.

A source tells ET that Vanessa wiped away tears after Beyonce finished her emotional performance. According to the eyewitness, Vanessa was spotted inside with her mother, Sofia, sister Sophie and Natalia, her and Kobe's eldest daughter. Everyone surrounded around them were seen leaning into each other as Beyoncé performed, the eyewitness adds.

ETonline

Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 along with seven other victims after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. On Monday, a "Celebration of Life" was held in honor of Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center, where Kobe played countless games during his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker. In an earlier Instagram post, 37-year-old Vanessa shared the significance of the memorial's date. Gianna's jersey number was 2 and Kobe's jersey number when he retired was 24. She and Kobe were also together for 20 years.

On Jan. 29, Vanessa spoke out about how she and her daughters -- 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 8-month-old Capri -- were coping with their unfathomable family loss.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote in part. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

"I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them," she continued. "But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless -- and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

For more on Vanessa and Kobe's close relationship, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths: Report

LeBron James Says Kobe Bryant Is 'With Us Every Day'

Inside Kobe Bryant's Relationship With Wife Vanessa and Their 4 Daughters