Gabrielle Union Says Kobe Bryant's Memorial Was 'Very Healing to Witness'

Gabrielle Union is taking a moment to reflect.

The L.A. Finest star and her husband, Dwyane Wade, attended the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna's, memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Following the emotional event, Union took to Twitter to express her thoughts and feelings.

"Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted," Union began. "Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another...Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting."

Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another...Very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

"Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesavers," she continued. "To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you."

Reminder. Support systems need support systems. Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesavers. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

To Gigi's teammates we got the chance to meet and their parents, thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

Union concluded by adding, "Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu."

Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

Fans, friends and family members paid their respects and remembered the lives and legacies of Kobe, Gianna, and the seven others who died tragically in a helicopter crash last month.

After a performance by Beyoncé and some words from Jimmy Kimmel, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, took the stage to remember her husband and daughter. Vanessa first paid tribute to her "baby girl" before speaking about the life she built with Kobe.

"Thank you so much for being here. It means so much to us, the outpouring of love and support from around the world has been so uplifting," she said before first sharing memories of Gianna. "My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She would always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning."

She also emotionally remembered her late husband. "Now, for my soulmate. Kobe was known for being a fierce competitor on the basketball court, the greatest of all time, a writer, and Oscar winner and the Black Mamba, but to me, he was Kob-Kob, my boo-boo, may bae-boo, my papi chulo," she said through tears.

See more of her heartfelt speech in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Shares Why Kobe Bryant Gifted Her Rachel McAdams' Dress From ‘The Notebook’

Vanessa Bryant Highlights Kobe's Best Girl Dad Moments

Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant in Touching Memorial Speech