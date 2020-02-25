Joshua Jackson's Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Sings 'Dawson's Creek' Theme Song While Shopping

Looks like Joshua Jackson's Dawson's Creek days are rubbing off on his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The actor, who played Pacey Witter in the popular teen drama series, was all smiles in a video posted to Turner-Smith's Instagram Stories on Monday. As they were browsing Home Depot, Jackson's wife began singing the show's catchy theme song ("I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole) and capturing the sweet moment on camera.

"You couldn't write this," she captioned it. "Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song. #PACEY4EVA."

Instagram Stories

"We're in home depot and they just started playing paula cole 'i don't want to wait' and you KNOW I had to serenade @VancityJax!!!!!" she added on Twitter.

we’re in home depot and they just started playing paula cole “i don’t want to wait” and you KNOW i had to serenade @VancityJax!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y1GsRvZl5n — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 24, 2020

A source told ET back in December that Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, were married. The two are also expecting their first child together, as documented on Turner-Smith's Instagram.

"Really grateful for the mvp of my team -- the tape holding these pregnancy double d's in this dress. praise jah," the Queen & Slim star joked earlier this month.

While chatting with ET at the Television Critics Association Tour in August 2015, Jackson hilariously reflected on his "awkward years" on Dawson's Creek.

"I have noticed friends of mine's children, like teen and preteen children, suddenly being like, 'Oh! You're an actor! That's what you do for a living!' Yeah, it lives forever," he said at the time. "I'm glad all my awkward teen years are preserved for all time."

"I hope by the time I have children who are of the age that they can watch it, that that show is off the air," he continued. "It's going to be very hard to have any authority in my own household if that's on the air."

Hear more in the video below.

