Kristen Bell Recalls When Dax Shepard Accidentally Sent Her Mom the Eggplant Emoji

Dax Shepard might be sending his mother-in-law some mixed signals! The 45-year-old actor was involved in an awkward text exchange with the mother of his wife, Kristen Bell, recently.

During Tuesday's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell recalled the incident and how her husband reacted.

"She was coming in town and sends him a text like, 'Be there by 11,' and then sends something else that says, 'Can't wait to see you tonight,'" Bell said of her mother. "He meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face, and instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant."

Bell noted that Shepard gasped when he made the error and exclaimed, "'Oh, no! I made a huge mistake.'"

She added that Shepard's response made her mother's previous texts appear to be suggestive themselves, "which is not how the original texts read or what she intended."

So how did Bell's mom react?

"Thankfully, she didn't know what an eggplant emoji was," Bell said laughing.

This isn't the first time Bell has opened up about her mom. In a 2018 Mother's Day episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bell read a funny text from her mom, Lorelei.

“Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s doing the Oscars. So tell him to give you all the winners, so you can give me the winners, and I can win at my Oscar party,” she wrote.

Bell also outlined getting into a physical fight with her mother during a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"Well, first of all, I grew up very small, very scrappy. Everyone called me sweetheart or sweetie, and I had so much aggression. I was like, 'Erg!' I was rebellious," Bell recalled. "We were in the middle of a fight, and I just looked at her and I said, 'F**k you!' She wound her hand back, and before she even made contact, I was up, and I whipped it right back. And we both stopped, and we were both, like, [crying]," she continued. "I know, I feel really bad."

For more from Bell, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Shares How She and Dax Shepard Answered Their Daughter’s Questions About Death

Kristen Bell Recalls the Fight With Dax Shepard Where They 'Blacked Out' and Didn’t Talk for 3 Days

Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff Sing 'I Want to Get This Right' in 'Frozen 2' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)