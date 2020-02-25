Pete Davidson on Predicting His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was Off After Mac Miller's Death

Pete Davidson has candidly opened up the impact Mac Miller’s death had on his 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande.

Miller died in September 2018 from an accidental overdose. Davidson was engaged to Miller’s ex, Grande, at the time.

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God in a video posted on YouTube on Monday, Davidson, 26, admitted that he knew his engagement was “around over” as Grande grappled with her grief.



“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here,’” Davidson recalled of how he supported Grande as she mourned Miller. “I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.'”

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” added Davidson, who became engaged to Grande in June 2018, two months before Miller’s death. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f***ed up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Davidson has since been linked with actresses, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, and most recently, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. However, he indicated he felt like somewhat of a burden to Gerber, 18.



“We were dating for a few months,” he shared with Charlamagne Tha God, during a chat which also covered mental health, addiction and upcoming projects. “She’s very young, and I’m f***ing going through a lot and it was before I was going to rehab,” he said. “It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to be worrying about some dude that just has issues and s***.”



“She should be enjoying her work,” he continued. “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all. Also, her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re all cool.”

While things may seem to be over between Davidson and Gerber, he said that he has been on a search for “Princess Charming” since his childhood and that his ultimate dream is to become a father. His own dad, Scott Davidson, died in the 9/11 attacks, when Davidson was just seven.

“I just want a kid, that’s all,” he said. “I think it would be awesome. It’ll keep me around, keep my head up and I want to be there for [someone] or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s like my biggest thing.”

“I’ve got to be in love,” he added, when asked why he hadn’t tried to get a woman pregnant. “I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should adopt or something. Me and my mom or something -- just adopt.’ [Because] I think everybody’s afraid of the Davidson seed!”

Before he fulfils his parenting ambitions, Davidson has been working to get his life on track, recently referring to a rehab stint during a midnight comedy show at Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York City earlier this month.

According to ET’s eyewitness, the comedian discussed being in rehab in Arizona over the holidays, after checking in “for weed and coke.” He is also said to have discussed his battle with anxiety and admitted having suicidal thoughts, but assured the audience he would never go through with it because of his “mom and sister.”

He is also still a part of Saturday Night Live, but confessed that he felt his time at the late night show may be up soon.

“It’s a hard thing to do 'cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,'” Davidson said. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

“It’s like, ‘Whose side are you on?’” he added. “I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for -- if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

