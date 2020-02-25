Tori Spelling Says Her Kids Have Endured 'So Much Bullying' in Emotional Post

Tori Spelling is worried about her kids.

The 46-year-old actress revealed that her two oldest children, Liam and Stella, have endured “so much bullying” in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

“They have been [through] so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” Spelling captioned a throwback baby pic of Liam, 12, and Stella, 11.

Stella has experienced enough bullying to “last a lifetime,” said Spelling. She also detailed how her daughter’s former school in Encino, California, refused to believe that she was being bullied and accused her of “playing victim.”

According to Spelling, the school failed to discipline the student who allegedly bullied Stella.

“We were told she is acting like ‘[p]atient zero' and ‘she’s playing the victim’ [and] ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids,” Spelling wrote. “This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too. So, they won."

Spelling added that her daughter was moved to a new school, which "professed feelings and kindness as a priority," but the bullying continued.

"This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about). This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done," Spelling continued. "[Stella] now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, [two] years ago told me she wanted to be [p]resident or work to empower women daily.”

Things weren’t much better for Liam. Last year, Liam graduated from the same Encino school that Stella attended, “but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated’ & lazy,” wrote Spelling.

“Poor guy thought from [the] way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” Spelling shared. “This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with [Liam’s]. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

Spelling admitted that she was “hesitant” to open up about the situation because “celebs are sometimes judged for having problems others have.” She ended the heartfelt post with a cry face emoji and the hashtag #worriedmama.

Besides Liam and Stella, Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have three other children together, Hattie, 8, and Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.

On a happier note, Spelling and McDermott recently adopted a puppy while co-hosting ET on Valentine’s Day.

“We get there and we're going through grooming and stuff like that, and this stage manager comes in and says, 'Hey, we've got a bunch of puppies here from Paw Works,’” McDermott recalled.

Although he was initially against adding a puppy to the family which includes two dogs, pigs, lizards, and a guinea pig, the pup stole Spelling’s heart. The pooch, whose name is “Beso,” is the couple’s first puppy together.

“We've always rescued older dogs,” said McDermott. “He's 10 weeks old, so he's a puppy. So we're in for the peeing and the pooping and the chewing of everything. So, we've gotta go through that. But he's adorable."

