Hilary Duff Posts Cryptic Comment About 'Love, Simon' Moving From Disney Plus to Hulu

Hilary Duff's recent comment left Lizzie McGuire fans speculating. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of an article with a headline that read "Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It's Not 'Family Friendly.'"

The same day, Variety reported that the show, which is a spin-off of the 2018 flick of the same name, would be moving from Disney+ to Hulu. Sources told the outlet that "many issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney+." Additionally, the outlet reported the 10-episode series, which will debut on Hulu in June, will now be named Love, Victor.

"Sounds familiar," Duff wrote alongside the pic.

Many took Duff's comment to be related to the reboot of Lizzie McGuire, as the Disney+ series' production was halted last month. The pause in production came when Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show who was set to run the reboot, exited the project after filming two episodes.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson told ET at the time. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

As previously revealed, Hilary Duff will reprise her role Lizzie, a millennial navigating life in New York City. The character is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still has 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

Following the revival announcement, Duff told ET that the whole thing "feels very surreal," later teasing a bit of the plot of the new show.

"She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career," Duff said. "She's still going to be faced with challenging things, where, in middle school, those challenging things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your 30s, it's gonna be the same way but slightly heavier. [She'll have] slightly bigger things to deal with."

"I think it's really gonna be fun to go on the journey with her at 30," she added. "It's the same Lizzie, but as an adult."

In addition to Duff, original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's mother, Jo, father Sam and brother Matt McGuire, respectively, have signed up to reprise their roles. Additionally, Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's beloved best friend-turned-love interest, David "Gordo" Green, is also set to return in a recurring role.

