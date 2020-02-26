KSAT wins ‘Best News Station,’ 2 KSAT hosts take top spots in San Antonio Magazine’s Best of the City 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Magazine recently released the winners of their Best of 2020 reader and editor picks.

Among the winners were KSAT, which was voted “Best News Station."

Also winning was KSAT’s quirky chef, Tatú Herrera, for “Best Chef,” and “Texas Eats” host David Elder won “Best TV Personality.”

You can watch Chef Tatu whip up some yummy dishes on the KSAT TV app streaming on ROKU and other smart devices.

The hit food show, “Texas Eats,” debuted in January and has been a huge hit. Watch the latest episode below:

Texas Eats airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and on the KSAT TV streaming app, which works on ROKU and other smart devices.

Other notable winners were Spurs legend David Robinson as “Best Retired Athlete” and current Spur Patty Mills as “Best Athlete." Mills and his wife, Alyssa, were voted “Best Couple Goals.” Author Shea Serrano won for “Best Twitter Account.”

The Pearl was a big winner in five categories: “Best Date Night,” “Best Free Fun,” “Best Group Outing,” and “Best Tourist Attraction,” and “Best Place For People Watching.”

Get tickets for the upcoming San Antonio Magazine “Best of the City” event, happening March 13 from 7-10 p.m. at the Witte Museum by clicking here.