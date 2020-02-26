Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Throwback Video With Husband David Explaining Why He Fell in Love With Her

David and Victoria Beckham's love runs deep!

Victoria took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable throwback video of her and David opening up about their love story. In the video, the former soccer player -- who has now been married to Victoria for over 20 years -- explains why he fell in love with the Spice Girl. David and Victoria started dating in 1997, and were married in 1999. They now share four children.

"I couldn't put my finger on one thing. It was everything, the whole package," he says. "I just fell in love with it."

"Me?" Victoria blushes.



"Yeah," David confirms with a big smile.

Victoria captioned the video, "So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x."

The usually busy couple has recently gotten to spend quality time together on a vacation to Whistler with their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Victoria reflected on how far she and David have come in a New Year's post last December. "@davidbeckham and I have come a long way," she wrote. "We celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum -- I love u so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Last February, Victoria gushed about how she and David have kept their marriage strong.

"David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want," she marveled. "He really supports me in what I do."

